SaluS Market Cap Reaches $14.98 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, SaluS has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $617.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $14.79 or 0.00151868 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002448 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,778.94 or 1.00088502 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003231 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000514 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

