Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 1,024,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

