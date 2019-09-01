Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 149,060 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,438,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 7.88% of Fluidigm worth $66,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fluidigm by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,030,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 612,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 307,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 217,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,666,577.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $63,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,460 and have sold 1,434,537 shares valued at $15,786,225. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 1,074,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLDM. BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

