Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,114 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,150 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Tripadvisor worth $54,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,649 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,732 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,620.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $162,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,208. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

