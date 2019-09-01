Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Unilever worth $60,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,461,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 595,393 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,462,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,559,000 after purchasing an additional 235,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 998,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,526 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,272. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.