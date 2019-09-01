Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,359,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,618 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $57,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 55.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,385,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 846,299 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 895,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 291.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 642,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 478,728 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 235,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

MTG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 3,976,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,694. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.