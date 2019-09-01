Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $65.04 Million Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $65,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,007 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 722,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,421. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

