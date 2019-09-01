Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,165,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.30% of Cameco worth $55,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,204,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,036,000 after purchasing an additional 449,300 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in Cameco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,382,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,484,000 after purchasing an additional 415,105 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cameco by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,926,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 121,171 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 55.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,814,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,155 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cameco by 18.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,285,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 363,458 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. 1,479,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.50 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

