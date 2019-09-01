Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 222,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $68,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after acquiring an additional 683,872 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,716 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.65. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $156.56 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

