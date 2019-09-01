Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,475 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.08% of NIC worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 7.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NIC in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 624.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGOV shares. TheStreet raised NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other NIC news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.82. 240,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

