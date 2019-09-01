Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 106,342 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. 54,798,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,323,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.