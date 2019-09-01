Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,930. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.