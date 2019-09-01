Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.80 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 852,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Aramark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 83,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARMK. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nomura raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.86. 2,438,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.