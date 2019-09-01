Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.18% of Mistras Group worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mistras Group by 667.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan H. Wolk purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,824. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 70,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Mistras Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MG. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

