Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,657 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after buying an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,023 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,320,000 after purchasing an additional 884,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 42.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,387,000 after purchasing an additional 709,038 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 72.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,661,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 696,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,289. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

