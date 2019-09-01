Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,659 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $198.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,038. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.96. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $200.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

