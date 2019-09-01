Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 281.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 270 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

