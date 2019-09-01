Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,791,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

