Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 19 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Atrion makes up approximately 1.8% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned 0.19% of Atrion worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atrion by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $777.15. 8,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,998. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $624.00 and a 1 year high of $948.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $764.30 and a 200 day moving average of $832.42.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

