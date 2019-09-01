Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 4,701 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.62. 2,032,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

