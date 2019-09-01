Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Cerner were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Cerner by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.91. 991,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,560. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

