Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires 700 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $85.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

