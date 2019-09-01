Rivetz Market Cap Hits $256,491.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $256,491.00 and $5.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rivetz

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

