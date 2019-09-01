RevolutionVR Hits 1-Day Volume of $769.00 (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $769.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00683644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

