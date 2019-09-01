Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Repligen also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. First Analysis lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 282,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Repligen has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,940,000 after purchasing an additional 305,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,284 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 9.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,082,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

