RefToken (REF) Market Capitalization Tops $117,170.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One RefToken token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. RefToken has a market capitalization of $117,170.00 and $13.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.25 or 0.04843203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

