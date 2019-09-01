REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. WBB Securities upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. 52,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

