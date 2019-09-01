RED One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,179.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. RED has a total market capitalization of $833,489.00 and approximately $9,179.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, RED has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00674651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000595 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

