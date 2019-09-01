Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Raytheon by 829.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,150 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 17,408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,254,449,000 after acquiring an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,635,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,684,000 after acquiring an additional 342,977 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.32. 1,058,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

