Raymond James Cuts Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target to $24.00

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, June 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James F. Getz bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.41 per share, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Demas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,662 shares of company stock worth $748,063. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,232,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 173,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 131,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

