Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director E V. Goings bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

TUP traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.01. 454,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.