Rational Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 40,641.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,318,000 after acquiring an additional 281,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,750,000 after acquiring an additional 195,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,820,000 after acquiring an additional 191,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.32. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $208.23 and a one year high of $323.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.