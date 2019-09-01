QAD’s (QADA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QADA. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet cut QAD from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $766.24 million, a P/E ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. QAD has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.89 million. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QAD will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $222,922.41. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,472,878 shares in the company, valued at $191,126,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,440,095 shares in the company, valued at $194,875,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,117 shares of company stock worth $1,331,692 over the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in QAD by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QAD by 21,650.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

