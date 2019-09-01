Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $102.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.98.

QTWO opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50. Q2 has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Q2’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $277,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rekha Garapati sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $156,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,787 shares of company stock valued at $33,667,343. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,723,000 after acquiring an additional 832,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,125,000 after acquiring an additional 363,780 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,076,000 after acquiring an additional 295,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 293,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 253,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

