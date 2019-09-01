PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $312,743.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002474 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00151748 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,669.18 or 1.00497310 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003197 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 812,780,315 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

