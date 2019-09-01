PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 391,054 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of PulteGroup worth $39,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 57,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,364. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $605,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

