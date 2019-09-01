Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Argus

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price upped by Argus to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $243.72 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.64.

PSA stock opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112,313 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,050,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,612,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Storage by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,681,000 after purchasing an additional 945,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,192,000 after purchasing an additional 178,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

