Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $74,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steris by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Steris by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $185,705.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $801,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,718 shares of company stock worth $33,966,073. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.40. 310,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.04. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

