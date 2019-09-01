Prudential Financial Inc. Has $81.98 Million Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,086 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $81,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.93. 1,397,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

