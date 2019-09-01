Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 485,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $65,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,978,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. 2,948,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $197,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $256,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,998 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

