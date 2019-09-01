Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,033,943 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Celgene worth $61,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $226,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $202,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $186,113,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

NASDAQ CELG traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $96.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,109. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.