Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 340,605 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,262,623 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $56,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,543,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

