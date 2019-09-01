ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 4,940.7% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,929,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,121 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 998,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 34.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 55,631 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 224.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 120,257 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRA remained flat at $$12.46 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 227,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,193. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.