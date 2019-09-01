ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

