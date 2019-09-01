ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CWM LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Iqvia by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.15. 745,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

