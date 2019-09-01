ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 22,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,747. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $15.78.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

