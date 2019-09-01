ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 164,229 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 105,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 76,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. 772,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $1.013 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.29%.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.