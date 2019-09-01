Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,630,109,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,516,000 after buying an additional 769,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 52.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,062. Prologis has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

