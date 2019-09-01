Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 7,323 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $114.01. 3,279,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $114.39.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.