Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224,785 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 924,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,241,000 after acquiring an additional 183,802 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,268,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $260,765,000 after acquiring an additional 175,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 421,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,274,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $922,374.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $220.66. The company had a trading volume of 933,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.43. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

